Franck Kepnang staying healthy for the Kentucky Wildcats will be very important

The player that Mark Pope added as the backup center behind Malachi Moreno is Washington transfer Franck Kepnang. Last season for the Huskies, he averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. The seven-footer from Cameroon has had some issues during his long college career staying on the floor, which is why he is still in college hoops now.

Last season, Kepnang played the second most games of his college career, suiting up in 27. He suited up in 35 games at Oregon during the 2021-22 season, but aside from this, it has been a real struggle for him to stay on the floor. Kepnang is off the floor right now for the Wildcats, and this is to make sure that he is at 100% when the season comes around in November.

Feb 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) reacts during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It is a little scary knowing the injury history of Kepnang, knowing how badly the Wildcats will need him on the floor. The only other backup option at the five for Kentucky would be Reece Potter, but there are some concerns about how he would be able to play against the physicality the SEC has to offer.

This is why Kepnang has to stay healthy this season, and it sounds like Pope has his concerns. In an interview with Jon Rothstein today, Pope used the word “if” when talking about Kepnang’s ability to stay healthy. Coach Pope said, “If Kepnang can stay healthy,” which is scary. This isn’t something Pope would normally say, so it shows me he does have concern about Kepnang staying on the floor.

Feb 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Riley Mulvey (44) is defended by Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Moreno is going to play at least 28 minutes per game this season for the Wildcats, so Kepnang would more than likely be playing in the 12–15-minute range every night. Hopefully, not playing all that many minutes will be able to keep him healthy for longer this season. There will be a game where Moreno gets into some early foul trouble, and Kepnang has to play some extended minutes, so he needs to be ready.

Kentucky has had a lot of issues with injuries during the Pope era, so BBN has a lot of PTSD right now hearing about Kepnang's injury struggles during his career. The hope is that this time off the floor in the summer will help him be at 100% when the season rolls around here in a few months. Kepnang has to stay healthy this year for Pope’s Wildcats.

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