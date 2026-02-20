Siena vs. Merrimack Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 20

The Merrimack Warriors are looking to extend their win streak to seven games when they host the Siena Saints on Friday night.

Siena recently had a six-game winning streak of its own, but then the Saints lost two straight before an upset win at Marist earlier this week.

Both of these schools are 18-9 overall this season, but Siena is 9-5 on the road while Merrimack is a perfect 9-0 at home. Merrimack is also 14-2 in-conference with Siena going 11-5 against MAAC opponents.

This will be the second meeting this season after Merrimack upset Siena 63-59 as +5.5 road underdogs last month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this MAAC matchup.

Siena vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Siena: +3.5 (-110)

Merrimack: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Siena: +158

Merrimack: -192

Total

132.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Siena vs. Merrimack How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lawler Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Siena record: 18-9

Merrimack record: 14-2

Siena vs. Merrimack Betting Trends

Siena is 15-12 ATS this season

Merrimack is 18-9 ATS this season

Siena is 10-6 ATS on the road this season

Merrimack is 8-1 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 17-10 in Siena games this season

The UNDER is 18-9 in Merrimack games this season

The UNDER is 10-6 in Siena road games this season

The UNDER is 6-3 in Merrimack home games this season

Siena vs. Merrimack Key Players to Watch

Kevair Kennedy, Guard, Merrimack Warriors

Kevair Kennedy leads Merrimack in both points per game (17.7) and assists per game (4.1) this season. His 4.6 rebounds per game are also right up there with a few of the Merrimack forwards.

The freshman guard’s 17.7 points per game rank him 106th in the nation, and he’s been finding his stride in recent weeks.

Since putting up 14 points at Siena on January 9, Kennedy is averaging 20.6 points per game in his last 10 contests. He’s been getting better every month and every week, and will play a big part for Merrimack not only in this game but moving forward as well.

Siena vs. Merrimack Prediction and Pick

I simply can’t ignore Merrimack’s home dominance this season. The Warriors are 9-0 straight up at home, and 8-1 against the spread. On top of that, they’re also 9-2 ATS as favorites, including 7-1 at home.

Siena has done well on the road, though, covering in 10 of 16 games, including 3 of 4 as the road underdog.

I’m looking to the UNDER in this game. These teams played to a 63-59 final score with a 133.5 total last month, and they’ve both played to the UNDER in the majority of games this season. There won’t be much room on either end of the court in this in-conference clash.

Pick: UNDER 132.5 (-110)

