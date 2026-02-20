Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 20

The No. 22 Miami (OH) RedHawks are looking to keep their perfect 26-0 record intact when they host the Bowling Green Falcons on Friday night.

The RedHawks are back home after an 86-77 win at UMass on Tuesday. They suffered a scare earlier this month at Buffalo, but prevailed with a 73-71 victory as -4.5 favorites. They also had two overtime victories last month, so they’ve been a bit battle tested.

Bowling Green is coming off an upset loss at home to Kent, and has now lost five of its last eight games.

Miami (OH) already took down Bowling Green once this season, winning 93-83 on the road back on December 30. The RedHawks also won last year’s meeting 84-76.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Mid-American matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Bowling Green: +7.5 (-105)

Miami (OH): -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bowling Green: +300

Miami (OH): -385

Total

153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Millett Hall

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Bowling Green record: 16-11

Miami (OH) record: 26-0

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Bowling Green is 11-13 ATS this season

Miami (OH) is 17-6 ATS this season

Bowling Green is 7-5 ATS on the road this season

Miami (OH) is 7-4 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 17-7 in Bowling Green games this season

The OVER is 15-8 in Miami (OH) games this season

The UNDER is 9-3 in Bowling Green road games this season

The OVER is 8-3 in Miami (OH) home games this season

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Key Players to Watch

Peter Suder, Guard, Miami (OH) RedHawks

The RedHawks have been able to remain undefeated thanks to a balanced offense. They have six players averaging 10.0 points per game or more (and another at 9.9 per game), with Peter Suder leading the way at 14.8. He is also among the team leaders with 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

This is Suder’s second season at Miami (OH) after spending his first two college seasons at Bellarmine.

The senior guard had 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in the first matchup against Bowling Green, and is coming off a 23-point night at UMass.

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Prediction and Pick

Miami (OH) has to fall sometime, but I don’t think it’s Friday night at home. They beat teams by an average of nearly 18 points, and they’ve done well to cover the spread this season.

The RedHawks are 12-6 against the spread as favorites this season, while Bowling Green is just 3-3 as the underdog. This includes the first meeting when Miami (OH) covered -6.5 with a 10-point road victory.

Bowling Green has been inconsistent as of late, and Miami (OH) will take advantage of that on Friday night.

Pick: Miami (OH) -7.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.