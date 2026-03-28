Getting a dominant center out of the transfer portal should be a priority for Mark Pope

Obviously, Coach Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are going to be looking for a lot in the transfer portal this offseason, but one thing not a lot of folks are talking about is a dominant big man. Last season the centers for Kentucky were solid. Jayden Quaintance was supposed to be the big man for this team, but he only played in a few games before he was shut down for the year, coming off an ACL surgery.

Malachi Moreno, early into the year, took over as the starter for Brandon Garriosn, and the freshman from Kentucky was great early into his first season of college hoops. The seven-footer Moreno struggled in the postseason, which has some Kentucky fans concerned with his future, but he is going to be a star.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) lays the ball in against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Both Moreno and Garrison have the option to come back next season, but I have a feeling one of them will hit the portal, and my guess is Garrison. Moreno would be the center I want back because he is taller than Garrison, and he is going to develop over the offseason.

While I expect Moreno to be back next season, Coach Pope still needs to go get a dominant veteran center out of the transfer portal. It would be just about impossible for Coach Pope to find another Amari Williams in the transfer portal, but he needs to try and get as close as possible. Pope’s offense is at its best when the Wildcats have a big man who can handle the ball and pass at a high level.

Over the course of the season, Moreno got better at this, but he still has a ways to go. The best situation for Kentucky would be to get a center who is a college basketball veteran to come in and start next season with Moreno being the backup, and as the Kentucky native continues to improve, he will once again take over as the starter as a junior.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Elite big men on other teams created a ton of issues for the Wildcats this season, so Pope needs a dog down low who can grab rebounds and run this offense. Not having that a year ago is one of many reasons why the Kentucky Wildcats underachieved.

Coach Pope will definitely be making an addition at the center position, and hitting this addition out of the park will be very important for the outlook of the 2026-27 season for Kentucky.