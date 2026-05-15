NBA Draft Combine Winners: Six Prospects Who Boosted Their Stock

CHICAGO — The NBA draft combine scrimmages took place Wednesday and Thursday, a significant opportunity for a number of prospects to make a lasting impression on representatives from all 30 NBA teams. While the NBA CBA requires players to participate in drills and athletic testing, players aren’t mandated to play in the games, leaving only a handful of potential first-rounders actually suiting up for five-on-five play. In spite of that, there were still a handful of players who managed to put on a strong performance and potentially improve their standing ahead of next month’s draft.

Here’s a look at six standouts:

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Carr was one of the highest-rated prospects to participate in the scrimmages, and that decision paid off in a big way Wednesday. He drilled four threes in the game’s first four minutes, wowing scouts with his deep range, and also flashed athletic finishes above the rim. Carr scored 30 points and made six threes, clearly the best performance by any scrimmaging player. Unsurprisingly, he opted out of the second day of scrimmages, but he certainly made an impression.

Carr also had a strong showing in the testing portion. He measured out with a wingspan north of 7 feet and posted monster vertical jumps, including a 42.5-inch max vert. He looks like one of the best three-and-D wings in the class with some legitimate upside beyond that should the scoring flashes that popped at Baylor continue to emerge.

Draft Range: Late lottery/teens

Matt Able, North Carolina

The youngest player in the scrimmages, Able’s natural ability as a shooter and scorer stood out on both days of action. Able had 15 points and three made threes in 19 minutes Wednesday, then followed that up with 17 more points Thursday. In a draft that has been weakened by players in the 20-to-40 range staying in college, Able looks a lot more intriguing long-term than many of the players expected to be drafted in that ballpark. It appears he’ll have a real stay-or-go decision to make ahead of the May 27 deadline.

Should he head back to college, Able would have a significant platform as one of the centerpieces of Michael Malone’s first roster at North Carolina. In a weaker 2027 draft that could become even leaner due to NCAA eligibility rules, there’s a world Able could play himself into top-20 or even lottery conversations with a big sophomore season. Him staying in the draft this year would be a major blow to the Tar Heels’ hopes of contending.

Draft Range: Late first round/early second round

Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

It was a positive week for Reed, whose stock rose throughout UConn’s NCAA tournament run and has continued to build momentum in Chicago. Reed’s body looks great, and he measured out with a 7'4" wingspan, which aids his two-way impact around the rim. He had 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in Thursday’s scrimmage, one of the best performances from a big all week. His toughness, feel for the game and rim protection gives him a reasonable chance to stick in the league, and he could also benefit from a number of other centers in the late first/early second range heading back to school.

Draft Range: Early second round

Forward Tarris Reed Jr. continued his rise with a strong combine performance. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Gillespie was the standout of a crowded crop of veteran point guards playing in the scrimmages, making a positive impression with his shotmaking talent and shiftiness with the ball in his hands. He exploded for 28 points and five assists Wednesday, then followed it up with 15 points in a steady showing Thursday.

Gillespie certainly won’t wow anyone with his physical tools, measuring under 6 feet tall with a 6'4" wingspan, but his consistently elite production on winning teams at the highest levels of college basketball will be appealing. He certainly looks like a draftable prospect who should have a real chance at a guaranteed contract starting in the first half of the second round.

Draft Range: Mid-second round

Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

It has been a circuitous journey for Mitchell to the doorstep of the NBA, a former top-10 recruit out of high school who participated in the 2023 combine after his freshman year at Texas and eventually went on to start at Cincinnati and most recently St. John’s. While he never quite reached the lofty ceiling expected from a 6'8" freakish athlete, Mitchell has made real strides in embracing his role as a dirty-work guy who can guard multiple positions and stuff the stat sheet.

This year’s scrimmages were as good of an example as any of his ability to impact the game. He was excellent with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists and a game-high +22 on Thursday, and stacked up seven points, 10 boards (six offensively) and eight assists. While not a threat as a three-point shooter, Mitchell’s ability to consistently contribute should be valued by second-round teams. He helped himself this week in Chicago.

Draft Range: Second round/undrafted

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Oweh doesn’t have the most aesthetically pleasing game, but his production and physicality is hard to ignore. He was the only player all week to score 20-plus points in both scrimmages, stacking buckets with strong drives to the rim and effective takes in transition. His jump shot mechanics are awkward, but he has built confidence as a shooter and improved every year from three in his four-year college career. Plus, he brings some pure strength and versatility that helps on the defensive end. It’s not hard to imagine him carving out a useful role deep in the rotation at some point in his NBA career.

Draft Range: Second round/undrafted

More NBA From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.