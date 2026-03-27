Did John Calipari take a shot at Mark Pope in his postgame press conference?

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks just lost to the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 to finish their season, and some of Calipari’s comments from the postgame press conference have raised some eyebrows in Lexington.

After the loss in the press conference, Coach Calipari was asked about how elite physical teams in college basketball might change the way he goes about building his roster. Calipari went on to talk about how the three players he has committed in the 2026 class he recruited, knowing they play physically.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts to a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After going on this tangent about how his recruits are physical enough to deal with 25-year-old players, he then proceeded to say: “We’re all in the same boat right now. How about this, you have no recruits, you have no idea who's coming back, you don’t have the money you had a year ago. You do not, and now all of a sudden, you’re trying to keep guys, figure out who else out there wants to come and who wants to put up a bidding war, which we wouldn’t be involved in, but that's all there that we all have to deal with.”

The question now becomes, was this a shot at Coach Pope from Calipari? A lot of Kentucky fans on social media feel that it was. If folks can reference back to Monday on Coach Pope’s radio show, he defended his first two years at Kentucky and talked about how he has improved the winning percentages on top of many other things. Obviously, this feels like a dig at Calipari, so perhaps Coach Cal heard about this and wanted to toss a little bit of shade back at Pope.

The situation Cal described about not having any recruits, having no idea who is coming back, and having less money than a year ago does seem like a pretty obvious shot at Coach Pope. Obviously, this is up to interpretation, but Big Blue Nation has gotten to know Coach Calipari over the years, and this definitely isn’t something that would surprise fans.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari watches during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Some Kentucky fans might not like to hear this, but Coach Pope had every right to defend his first two years, and Coach Cal had every right to take that as a shot and have a bit of a subtle rebuttal. The best thing in sports is rivalries, and it is starting to seem like this one is bigger than we even knew.

Coach Pope and Coach Calipari have only ever said wonderful things about one another, but when these two face off on the hardwood, neither of these coaches wants to lose. The Kentucky vs. Arkansas series in the Pope vs. Calipari era currently sits at 1-1, and hopefully, we will get this matchup twice next year.

Here is the video of the entire quote so Kentucky fans can decide for themselves if this was a shot at Coach Pope or not.