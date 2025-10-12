Highlights from Kentucky's Big Blue Madness on Saturday
Kentucky basketball held their annual Big Blue Madness event on Saturday, where there were no short of surprises once again. After Rick Pitino returned to "Camelot" last year, Kentucky had another big time star from the program make his return on Saturday, as John Wall appeared in the event drawing some huge roars from the crowd.
Let's take a look at some of the best moments from everything that went down on Saturday.
John Wall returns during Mark Pope's entrance
Big Blue Nation was already excited to get to see their head coach set to begin his second year, but it went up a whole notch once John Wall popped up from the entrance ramp. Wall has had a very good relationship with Pope since he became the new head coach at Kentucky. Mark Pope has made it a priority to teach his players about playing for the "Kentucky" across their chest, and Wall is a former player that represents that perfectly.
Wall even re-created his own Big Blue Madness Dance that has been a viral sensation ever since he first did it.
Trent Noah comes out to "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with a special guest
Trent Noah, the Harlan, KY native, once again came out to "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive," but this time, with a twist. The song, which is originally by Patty Loveless, was performed by Kentucky native Jordan Smith during Noah's entrance to Big Blue Madness. Kentucky fans wen't crazy for Noah when he first came out, but they took the atmosphere to another level once Smith came out with him.
It was a sight that really hit home to Kentucky fans that call this state home.
Kentucky brings back a number of alumni
John Wall made his return on Saturday, but Mark Pope gave former Wildcats the extra spotlight near the end of the event when he played a quick video on the jumbotron going through the history of Kentucky basketball, which was then followed by a number of alumni coming out onto the court, including Jaxson Robinson, Dominique Hawkins, Ron Mercer, Wayne Turner, and of course, beloved former head coach Tubby Smith, who was on the receiving end of some loud "Tubby" chants coming from Rupp Arena.
It was a fun-filled day for Big Blue Nation, one that included a bunch of surprises. Oh, and Big Blue Nation sang happy birthday quietly to Brandon Garrison's son, who was in attendance sleeping. From the electric moments to that heartfelt moment, Big Blue Madness had it all this year.