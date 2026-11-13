How can Mark Pope get Big Blue Nation bought back into his tenure at Kentucky?

Tuesday night was embarrassing for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats as they were blown out by the Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic. Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time in the Pope era that the Wildcats have been blown out in marquee non-conference game, and the fan base is starting to get sick of it.

I try to keep pretty good tabs on the fan base throughout the comments on my podcast, Wildcats Today, to see where BBN is at with Coach Pope. I would say heading into this Kansas game, 65% of fans were out on Pope, with 35% still believing he is the right man for the job. Now, after that loss, it feels a lot closer to 80/20.

Nov 6, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his players during the second half against the James Madison Dukes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sad part about this is Big Blue Nation really wants Coach Pope to work out and be the right guy for the job, but they are losing confidence that he is. This means that Coach Pope needs to find a way to get the fans back bought into the program, and the only way to get that done will be to win and land some elite recruits.

Pope and the Wildcats have to somehow prove that this ugly loss to the Jayhawks was a one-off and win a lot of the remaining marquee non-conference games if they expect the fan base to be excited for SEC play. The problem is that I don't believe that this game was a one-off, and this team is going to struggle in some of the upcoming games in nonconference play.

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with guard Mason Williams (4) during the second half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big one for Pope and the Wildcats is on November 20th against the Indiana Hoosiers in Lucas Oil Stadium. The home of the Colts has not been a happy place for Kentucky basketball of late, and the hope is that Coach Pope and this team can change that with a win. If Kentucky wins this game, some of the fan base will buy back in, but if Kentucky loses, it would get real bad real quick for this staff.

Coach Pope has done a much better job with the 2027 recruiting class, but if BBN wants to make sure they see these players in a Kentucky uniform, the Wildcats have to start winning some games. A very important few weeks in the Pope tenure are coming up as the Wildcats look to bounce back from the ugly loss to Kansas in Chicago.

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