Kansas vs. Kentucky Prediction and Odds for CBB Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 10

The 2026 Champions Classic takes place on Tuesday night, with the No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks taking on the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats as both teams look to get to 3-0 this season.

Bill Self and the Jayhawks picked up two easy wins to start the season, beating Middle Tennessee by 44 and 30 points, and they are loaded with talent including freshman Tyran Stokes, who chose the Jayhawks over the Wildcats.

Kansas has a lot of veterans as well, including Trey Kauffman-Renn, Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White. That gives this team a chance to make some noise in the Big 12 even though it lost top-two pick Darryn Peterson in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mark Pope’s Wildcats are in a much different spot in the 2026-27 season, as they’re just inside the top-25 at No. 24 after barely beating James Madison (89-80) in their second game of the season.

Milan Momcilovic and Zoom Diallo have led the way for a Kentucky team that has seen a ton of turnover from last season when it was bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats made the Sweet 16 in Pope’s first season, but they aren’t among the top contenders to win the national title in the 2026-27 season.

Oddsmakers have set Kansas as the favorite in this game, even though it’s technically the “road team” in this neutral site matchup.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction as these two storied programs both look for a statement win early in the 2026-27 season.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kansas -5.5 (-110)

Kentucky +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kansas: -278

Kentucky: +225

Total

155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas vs. Kentucky How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Kansas record: 2-0

Kentucky record: 2-0

Kansas vs. Kentucky Key Player to Watch

Tyran Stokes, Guard, Kansas



The top-ranked player in the 2026 class, Stokes is from Louisville, Kentucky, but he chose to go to Kansas and play for Bill Self.

Now, he takes on one of his hometown teams in just his third collegiate game after two solid showings against Fordham and MTSU.

Stokes is averaging 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3. He’s only playing 23.0 minutes per game with the Jayhawks already winning two blowouts this season, but he should have a bigger role on Tuesday against a ranked Kentucky team.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick

This is by far the toughest test of the season for both of these teams, but the Wildcats didn’t exactly look sharp in a nine-point win over James Madison.

Kentucky is just 29th in KenPom’s latest ranking and is 72nd in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. While the Jayhawks have some moving parts in the 2026-27 season, they brought in a nice group of veterans to pair with Stokes, and it should help this team settle down in what should be a raucous environment in Chicago.

Kansas is the No. 15 team in the country, but KenPom has the Jayhawks ranked at No. 5 with the No. 9 offensive efficiency and the No. 3 defensive efficiency after their first two games.

The ceiling for Kansas is a lot higher with players like Stokes, Kauffman-Renn and White in the fold, and Pope’s Wildcats weren’t exactly great against top competition in the 2025-26 season.

Kentucky had a lot to of turnover and has struggled on defense against two lesser opponents, so I don’t see it upsetting the Jayhawks on Tuesday night.

Pick: Kansas -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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