The national media is asking a very interesting question about Mark Pope's struggles at Kentucky

The Mark Pope tenure in Lexington has been a very interesting one, and a lot of things don't make a lot of sense to Kentucky fans. On Tuesday night, the Wildcats took on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic and got blown out by 20. In this game, it didn't seem like the Wildcats belonged in this event, getting run out of the gym.

Heading into the Pope tenure, he was looked at as an offensive guru. Some of the things Pope did at BYU on the offensive end of the floor were beautiful. Aside from the first season at Kentucky, his offense has looked nowhere close to what it did at BYU. Fans and the national media have been asking themselves what could have changed that Coach Pope can't seem to produce elite offense.

Nov 6, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his players during the first half against the James Madison Dukes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what basketball analyst Brian Butch had to say about Pope's team after the Kansas game: "Defensively, they're bad. And offensively, they're too predictable. I look at Pope, and I think of these beautiful offensive sets at BYU. There's none of that right now. That's the disturbing part. I'm baffled."

Butch is right to be baffled, and it doesn't make much sense. Coach Pope and the Wildcats didn't seem to have any kind of rhythm on offense on Tuesday night in the United Center. The only offense the Wildcats were able to produce was when Zoom Diallo would iso his defender and get to the rim or make a step-back three. Malachi Moreno got going down low in the final eight minutes of the game, but by this time the game was well over.

Oct 28, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his players during the first half against the UCF Knights at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reality of this is that Coach Pope is a very smart human being. Some might not feel that way, seeing his substitution patterns and some of the lineups he runs out on the floor, but Pope is truly a genius. This is why the offensive struggles don't seem to make any sense.

Butch is correct that this team just isn't going to be elite on defense. We knew this heading into the season, but the offense, on the other hand, was supposed to be explosive. Coach Pope has to fix this and get the offense flowing, especially with his six-million-dollar sharpshooter, Milan Momcilovic, or this season is quickly going to go down the drain. The offense must be better on November 20th against Indiana.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.