How concerned should Kentucky fans be about Kam Williams not being on the floor?

Big Blue Nation has started to get excited about the 2026-27 season because the Kentucky basketball social media team has been posting photos and videos from practices. While fans are getting excited about the upcoming season, there has been one question BBN has had about these photos. That question is, why is Kam Williams not around?

Last season, Williams transferred over to Kentucky from Tulane, and he played a large role as a starter for Mark Pope and the Wildcats. On the season, Williams averaged six points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist per game. Once he was hitting his stride last season, Williams went down with a break in his foot, and this kept him out most of SEC play.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) drives to the basket against Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Williams was able to get back on the floor for the postseason, but he did not look 100% during the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. Fans figured Williams would be back at 100% now, months after the 2025-26 season came to an end, but he is going to be held out for a while, and it is being considered “precautionary.”

Big Blue Nation is freaked out about this news about Williams being held out, and this is likely because there have been so many injuries during the Pope era. I can understand why fans have concerns about this, but I don’t believe they need to. The reality is, even if Williams had to have some sort of clean-up surgery or if there was something going on that we don’t know about, he would still be ready to go for the start of the season.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Knowing how bad injuries have hurt the last two Kentucky basketball teams, fans won’t feel any better about the Williams situation until he is back on the floor, but I truly do believe that he will be ready to go sooner rather than later. He is going to have a very good season for the Wildcats, and he could start if he proves this offseason that Pope can’t leave him on the bench.

Last season, Williams was one of the best defenders the Wildcats had, and if he can continue to be more confident as a shooter, he could be scary good this year. Williams is a knock down shooter as he proved his freshman season at Tulane. If he can have that type of shooting season this year, he will turn himself into an NBA Draft pick.

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