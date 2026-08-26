It's been a whirlwind of a last few weeks for Mark Mitchell as he fought to get eligible in a Louisville courtroom as he and a handful of other plaintiffs fought the NCAA to be granted a fifth year. He was ruled eligible on Friday, a week after his trial was held, before then committing to Kentucky just 24 hours later. Now, the news isn't stopping. The SEC has enforced new eligibility rules.

On Tuesday evening, the SEC announced some new eligibilty rules as they continue fighting against pros playing college basketball. The conference sent out a statement enforcing these policies: "An SEC institution is not permitted to have an athlete on its roster who has: Previously declared for the NFL, NBA, or WNBA Draft and did not appropriately withdraw. Signed a contract with an NFL (or other professional football league), NBA/G League, or WNBA (or affilate) roster. The commissioner is authorized to enforce this expectation with penalties against member institutions."

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket \against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How does it affect Mark Mitchell? First off, reports are coming out that the forward never signed an Exhibit 10 contract with an NBA team during his stint in the NBA summer league after it was previously said that he did. That means that, according to the new rules, Mitchell would still be eligible. Not only that, but the TRO in his court case against the NCAA granted him eligibility. We still don't know, though, if the SEC plans to include those who participated in the summer league into these new policies, but until then, Mitchell is seen as eligible. The NCAA is continuing to fight the ruling from Friday, so the fight with his eligibility isn't stopping just yet.

Hopefully, we get some additional clarity on the SEC's new rule against pros returning to college. If you're wondering about Alex Afari on the football side, he went undrafted and never went to rookie camp. The conference will continue their meetings on Wednesday after enforcing this new policy on Tuesday. This comes after the SEC very clearly put out a statement on Monday night before they took action at the meetings.

"College athletes, not former professional athletes, have been at the heart of the Southeastern Conference," The SEC announced on Monday. "Individuals who choose to leave college athletics, sign professional playing contracts, and compete professionally should not then be permitted to return to college competition,” the league announced in a statement following a Monday-evening videoconference of SEC presidents and chancellors. “Allowing that to occur will blur the line between college and professional sports, create significant competitive equity concerns, and reduce opportunities for high school and current college athletes. College sports are for college athletes. The current confusion around national eligibility standards emphasizes the need to advance the Protect College Sports Act.”

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, we'll see how this officially affects Mark Mitchell, but he's got a case to remain eligible, it just depends how strict and specific the SEC gets with this new policy.

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