How fast BBM tickets sold out proves Kentucky is the best fanbase in CBB
Kentucky basketball is entering a new era with Mark Pope coming in as the new head coach of the program. Needless to say, fans are really excited to get their first look at Pope's first roster at Kentucky in action. On Friday, tickets for Big Blue Madness went on sale, and all tickets sold out in just under 25 minutes.
It's like a tradition every year that Kentucky fans snatch up all of the Big Blue Madness tickets really quickly, but that's even more prominent this year. With an entirely new roster and staff, that has fans energized and optimistic in what's ahead. Especially so after seeing Big Blue Nation's turnout for Mark Pope's introductory press conference in April.
What has fans even more excited is the announcement last week that Big Blue Madness will be played on an LED floor, as Kentucky partnered with ASB Glassfloor to bring the experience to Rupp Arena. It's the same floor that was used in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, and it is very interactive with not just video experience, but also with what happens on the court during the event. Something that has never been used before in college basketball is coming to Rupp Arena. Pope talked about his excitement for fans to see the unique floor in action.
"This is something that’s never been seen in college basketball before. Big Blue Madness is one of the great spectacles in all of sports. We are so excited for Kentucky basketball to be the first college program to partner with ASB Glassfloor, bringing this exciting technology to BBN. Our team can’t wait to put on a show in Rupp Arena- Mark Pope on the ASB Glassfloor
on Oct. 11."
Big Blue Madness is set for October 11 at 7 p.m. ET, and you can also watch on the SEC Network if you were unable to grab tickets.