Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for their second exhibition game leading into the 2026-27 season, and this game should be a much tougher test for Pope's team. In the first exhibition game of the season, the Wildcats took down Little Rock 69-49.

Now the Wildcats are set to take on a preseason-ranked team as the Texas Tech Red Raiders make their way to Rupp Arena. Texas Tech is going to be really good this season, but in this game, they will be without their superstar JT Toppin, as he is still trying to fight his way back from an injury, he sustained last season.

Let's take a look at how Kentucky fans who can't make it to Rupp Arena for the exhibition tonight can watch.

How to watch Kentucky's exhibition matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks to his players during the first half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders can be watched on SEC Network + with tipoff for this game coming at 7:00 pm est. For those who don't have SECN+, a few of Kentucky's games at the beginning of the regular season will be on it, so this might be a good time to purchase it if you are someone who doesn't miss a game.

One thing I would like to see the Wildcats clean up tonight against the Red Raiders is the turnovers. In the win over Little Rock, the Wildcats turned the ball over 19 times. This can't happen when the real thing starts on November 3rd, so this is something for Pope's team to clean up tonight.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Zoom Diallo (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A player that Big Blue Nation would love to see play well in this game tonight is the Furman transfer, Alex Wilkins. He didn't have a great showing on Friday in the win over Little Rock, and fans would love to see this change tonight against Texas Tech.

Wilkins is a flame thrower, which can lead to big performances but also some games where he struggles. Fans would love to see the budding superstar get a little more consistent from the field and from deep.

Kentucky fans are excited about this exhibition and hoping to see the Wildcats look good against a ranked team at home. This Kentucky team has a ton of upside and will keep getting better throughout the season, but fans would love to see them show signs of greatness tonight.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.