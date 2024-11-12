How to watch Kentucky vs. Duke in the Champions Classic
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Duke Blue Devils in Atlanta, which is one of the most anticipated games in college hoops this season. The college basketball world is ready to see what Mark Pope's team has to offer against a great team, and they will have that chance on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Both Kentucky and Duke are 2-0 so far this season but haven't played a lot of competition. This game will be where fans learn about both of these teams.
The hope for Kentucky fans is that the veteran experience on this Kentucky team will help the Wildcats have an edge against the Duke Blue Devils. Duke, for the most part, is a team full of young NBA lottery pick talent, and this will be those players' biggest game of their short college careers.
It will be interesting to see how much of a factor Kentucky's experience is in this game, but many expect it to play a role.
A big key for Kentucky will be stopping freshman phenom Cooper Flagg, who is expected to be the number one pick in the NBA Draft. Flagg has one of the highest upsides that has been seen in college basketball since Zion Williamson, so many expect him to shine on this big stage.
Kentucky has a chance to win this game, but it is not going to be a cakewalk for Coach Pope, as Duke is by far the more talented team.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky take on Duke in the Champions Classic.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Duke in the Champions Classic
Kentucky vs. Duke is set to tipoff at 9:00 pm ET, but this game often tips late as they will be playing after the conclusion of Michigan State vs. #1 Kansas. Fans can watch Kentucky take on Duke on ESPN.