Denzel Aberdeen will be very important if Kentucky goes on an NCAA Tournament run

There is an old adage about the NCAA Tournament that guard play wins in March, and this is a fact. Guards are very important in high-pressure situations, including taking care of the ball, delivering the ball to open teammates when necessary, and scoring when there is an opportunity.

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a very weird situation at point guard as the starting point guard, Jaland Lowe, went down early into SEC play with a shoulder injury that had been nagging him, and he ended up having surgery, which ended his season. This meant that Denzel Aberdeen had to step up as the main point guard for this team.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Aberdeen was more of a two at Florida, but the injury to Lowe forced him to be more of a one, and over the last few weeks, he has really excelled in this role. Early into Aberdeen, taking over as the point guard, he was turning the ball over and trying to score too much, rather than being a facilitator. Over the last few weeks, Aberdeen has fully made the transition to a point guard as he is taking care of the ball and adding some assists.

Now the NCAA Tournament is here, and Aberdeen needs to be really good for the Wildcats. He needs to make sure that he isn’t shooting the ball too much unless he is hot. Sometimes he gets into a shot-chucking mood, and it isn’t great. We saw this in the first meeting with Florida.

Speaking of Florida, Aberdeen transferred over to Kentucky from The Swamp, where he won a National Title last year. This is important to bring up because it shows that he has experience making a deep run in the Big Dance. The bright lights won't be too bright for Aberdeen, knowing he has played under the brightest lights of all in the National Title game.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) goes to the rim during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Coach Pope needs his point guard to play well, or there will be some struggles on offense for the Wildcats. Aberdeen has also been a guy who can get a bucket late in the shot clock in clutch moments this season, and that situation could happen this weekend.

Obviously, Kentucky will need all of the big three (Otega Oweh, Collin Chandler, and Aberdeen) to play well for this team to go on a run, but knowing Aberdeen will be the main ball handler for the Wildcats a lot of important decisions will be his. Kentucky fans should have a ton of confidence that Aberdeen will play well in the NCAA Tournament.