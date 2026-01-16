How to Watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs. #24 Tennessee Volunteers

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road once again as they get ready to face the Tennessee Volunters on Saturday in Knoxville. Following a magical 18-point comeback ending with a buzzer-beater against LSU, Kentucky is looking to carry that momentum into another tough road environment at Tennessee.

Kentucky basketball has won two-straight in Knoxville. Last season, the Wildcats won the two regular season matchups against Tennessee, before falling to the Volunteers in the NCAA Tournament. This season, the Wildcats will enter the game as likely underdogs, and looking to take advantage of another Quad 1 opportunity on the road to add to their bleak resume.

As far as the Volunteers go, it's your typical smash-mouth Rick Barnes squad, as they are one of the more elite defenses in college basketball this season, really making it hard on teams to get good shots. Tennessee ranks as the 11th-best defense on KenPom, including 10th in field goal percentage defense. Not only that, but their physicality makes them extremely efficient on the glass, as they rank 5th in the country in offense rebounds, including grabbing the highest percentage of their misses in college basketball. One area Kentucky can exploit? Tennessee's sloppy offense. Barnes' squad ranks Tennessee ranks 290th nationally in turnovers committed per game, averaging 13.3 miscues. According to KenPom, the Vols rank 327th in percentage of turnovers coming from steals

Let's take a look at how to watch Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats take on the #24 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

How to watch Kentucky take on #24 Tennessee

The Wildcats will take on the Volunteers at Noon ET on Saturday, and you can watch the game on ESPN. You may also listen on the UK Sports Network.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) defends against Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Keys to victory for Kentucky against #24 Tennessee

Force a lot of turnovers

BBN knows this by now, but the best way that this Kentucky team creates offense is in transition, by creating points off turnovers. That is what gives the Wildcats the most confidence on the offensive end, and that was clear against LSU. Once Kentucky's energy on defense ramped up, they were able to score in bunches. That identity needs to be present when they take on Tennessee, because they are a very sloppy offense. Through four games of conference play, the Vols have committed the most turnovers in the SEC, and are even one of the most sloppiest in college basketball. Tennessee ranks 290th nationally in turnovers committed per game, averaging 13.3 miscues. According to KenPom, the Vols rank 327th in percentage of turnovers coming from steals. That's one area Kentucky is elite at, but only if the energy is there. It has to be there for a full-game against the Vols.

Don't get off to a slow start

It feels like an unfortunate trend under Mark Pope, but this Kentucky team has gotten off to slow starts in every game against power conference competition, and have to use second-half rallies to attempt a comeback. Those attempts have only been successful once on the road this season, against one of the worst teams in the SEC, LSU, as the other rallies came at home and on a neutral floor. The bottom line, Kentucky absolutely can't afford to get off to a slow start against Tennessee, because their terrific defense will make it hard to get out of a big deficit, not to mention in a hostile environment against a rival.

The Kentucky Wildcats have their eyes set on another Quad 1 opportunity in Knoxville on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers.

More news on the Wildcats