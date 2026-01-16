Three things to know: Tennessee Volunteers

Last season in Mark Pope's first year as head coach, Kentucky won two of three matchups against Tennessee, ultimately falling to the Volunteers in the NCAA Tournament. But, the Wildcats have won two-straight against Tennessee in Knoxville, looking to keep the magic going on the road against the border state rival.

Kentucky has had a rough season so far, with their NCAA Tournament hopes continuing to be on the hopes, but their win last Saturday may be what ultimately gets them in. That's easy to say right now, but the Wildcats have to pick up some more wins before that can happen, and one big opportunity awaits on Saturday against Tennessee, who is a Quad 1 opportunity, which Kentucky would certainly love to put on their resume. The Volunteers once again present a challenge for the Wildcats, as their physicality needs to be something they are ready for. Not only are they one of the best defenses in the country, but they're one of the best rebounding teams, which is a result of their physical play.

Let's take a look at what you need to know about the Volunteers before Kentucky heads to Knoxville for a big opportunity in the rivalry matchup.

Tennessee once again presents a tough defense

Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) and center Felix Okpara (34) during overtime against the Texas A&M Aggies at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Toughness has been Tennessee's identity for years under Rick Barnes, and even though they're a new-look squad this season, that standard has not change. In fact, they're one of the best defenses in all of college basketball. Barnes' squad ranks as the 11th-best defense on KenPom, and rightfully so. They're excellent at contesting shots. Tennessee is 17th in the country in field goal percentage defense, holding teams to just 38.7% from the floor. They're also 23rd in three-point percentage defense, as opponents are shooting an average of 29.2% from deep. The Vols are 37th as far as two-pointers go, holding foes to 46.9% shooting from inside.

The Volunteers are an elite rebounding team

Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey (23) hangs on the rim as he celebrates dunking the ball during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Louisville at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Dec. 16, 2025.

This should come as no surprise considering how physical Tennessee teams always are, but Rick Barnes has his Volunteers as one of the best rebounding teams in college basketball. That is especially the case on the offensive glass, as Tennessee is 5th in the country in offense rebounds, as well as first in percentage of boards grabbed on that end of the floor. Big man Jaylen Carey is a big part of that, as he his 8th nationally in offensive rebound percentage. On the defensive end, the Volunteers are 37th in the country on the glass. Kentucky has to be ready to answer the physicality and be ready to crash the boards hard.

Tennessee has a very sloppy offense

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 13, 2026.

Kentucky absolutely has to take advantage in this category, if nothing else at all against the Tennessee Vols. Rick Barnes' team may have an elite defense, but the offense is known to make a lot of mistakes. Through four games of conference play, the Vols have committed the most turnovers in the SEC, and are even one of the most sloppiest in college basketball. Tennessee ranks 290th nationally in turnovers committed per game, averaging 13.3 miscues. According to KenPom, the Vols rank 327th in percentage of turnovers coming from steals. If the Wildcats can continue having active hands and intense on-ball defense, they can exploit this area of Tennessee's offense.

It's going to be a very physical and chippy contest as always when the Kentucky Wildcats face off against the Tennessee Vols. Can Kentucky keep the magic in Knoxville going for a third-straight time?