If Ousmane N'Diaye hits his upside it would be massive for Kentucky

One player that Big Blue Nation should be very excited to see suit up in a Kentucky uniform is Ousmane N’Diaye. The 6’11 Senegalese power forward has been putting up some very impressive numbers in Italy, and he could develop into a superstar at Kentucky.

N’Diaye has so much upside because he is such a good athlete. When watching film on the 22-year-old power forward, the thing that stood out to me was how much he can do on the floor. There was a five-minute film breakdown on social media for N’Diaye, and in this video, he can be seen making threes, dunking in transition, playing elite defense, blocking shots, and scoring with great post moves.

6-11 Ousmane Ndiaye is having a strong season with

Vanoli Cremona



The 2004 born Senegalese forward is averaging 10.3 Points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 stocks per game this season on 26.8 MPG in Serie A competition



Twitchy movements, can space the floor, runs the floor very well,… pic.twitter.com/xHGKz3vjXR — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) April 10, 2026

BBN has seen N’Diaye do everything possible that could be asked of a four on film, and fans should be very excited about the possibility of him hitting his potential. N’Diaye himself compares his game to that of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who are two of the best players in the league.

I love the dynamic Coach Pope has created in the power forward room because he has a high upside player in N’Diaye, who could be one of the better power forwards in the SEC if he hits his upside, but he also has Justin McBride. The JMU transfer, McBride, has played a ton of college basketball, and if N’Diaye isn’t as good as advertised, McBride will be just fine for this team. To sum it up, Coach Pope has a ceiling player in N’Diaye and a floor player in McBride, which can create a really good one-two punch.

The best-case scenario for the Wildcats would be for N’Diaye to walk on campus, be really good, and be the clear starter over McBride. Everyone expects this to happen, but if it does, it means that he has been as advertised during summer practice.

When it comes to system fit in Pope’s offense, N’Diaye should be perfect as he is very fluid with the basketball and, of course, can shoot the three-ball. Kentucky has a lot of players on this roster with a lot of potential, and N’Diaye might be the name at the top of that list.

N’Diaye has played pro ball in Europe for a while now, and this should have him ready for what the SEC is going to bring. Not many college basketball fans will know who N’Diaye is heading into the season, but he will turn heads quickly.

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