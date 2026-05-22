JMU transfer Justin McBride is a very underrated portal addition for Kentucky

Power forward has been one of the more interesting positions for the Kentucky Wildcats as Mark Pope missed on some great players in the portal, but I like the two players he added. Coach Pope added Sengelnesse forward Ousmane N’Diaye and JMU transfer Justin McBride. Most Kentucky fans expect N’Diaye to start for the Wildcats with McBride coming off the bench.

While this is the case, McBride has a chance to be a really good player for the Wildcats this season. Last year at James Madison, McBride averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 49.4% from the field and a very impressive 40% from three. He has spent some time at a big school, as he played at Oklahoma State during the 2023-24 season, where he was a teammate of former Wildcat Brandon Garrison.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

McBride just shared a video on social media of him getting some reps in this offseason, and Kentucky fans were very impressed with how he handled the basketball. McBride is a tad bit undersized to play the four height-wise at 6’7, but he weighs about 240 pounds, so he won’t be moved easily.

Last season, Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic weren’t that good from three, and this is something Pope needs from his power forwards. McBride is a very capable shooter who can pop out and make one, which he proved last season, shooting 40%.

Knowing there are some tall power forwards in the SEC, it is going to be tough for McBride to settle in and play at an elite level on defense, but on offense, he should be really good. Pope seems to be taking the philosophy of taking good offensive players and trying to teach them defense rather than the other way around.

Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) and forward Amani Lyles (0) work to block James Madison Dukes forward Justin McBride (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena, Nov. 3, 2025, in Akron, Ohio | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Missing on Donnie Freeman had a lot of Big Blue Nation frustrated, and this has led to some not being all that excited about the McBride addition, but when it comes to the Pope system, I do believe that he is a really good fit.

It would not be the most surprising thing in the world for McBride to be a double-digit scorer for the Wildcats, and he could beat out N’Diaye to start next season. N’Diaye has a ton more upside than McBride, but the floor with the JMU transfer is much safer.

Don’t sleep on the JMU transfer, Justin McBride, BBN😼



Via IG : @TruShooters 🎥 pic.twitter.com/G5aBAxFAZ6 — Steins Studs (@SteinsStuds) May 22, 2026

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