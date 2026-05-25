Potential and elite upside could be the difference for this Kentucky basketball team

This 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team is one of the more interesting teams fans have seen in a very long time for multiple different reasons. One of the reasons this team is so different is that right now, there isn’t a true star player. This could change if Mark Pope is able to land Milan Momcilovic, and there is a real world where this could happen.

If Pope is able to land Momcilovic, this team could be really good next season, but the Wildcats will be very reliant on one thing. That one thing is upside, and there are a ton of players who have it. Some names that come to mind when discussing players on this 2026-27 roster with upside are Alex Wilkins, Zoom Diallo, Ousmane N’Diaye, Kam Williams, Malachi Moreno, and Braydon Hawthorne.

Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) passes the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Some of the other players on this team, like Justin McBride, Franck Kepnang, and Jerone Morton, are all college basketball veterans, and the staff knows what they will get out of these guys. The previous names mentioned are the guys who have a ton of upside and could increase the ceiling of this team if they tap into their potential.

Wilkins, Diallo, Williams, N’Diaye, Moreno, and Hawthrone all have the upside to be NBA Draft picks after next season, which is what makes this team so intriguing. If most of these guys don’t tap into their potential this season, the Wildcats won’t be that good. If a big chunk of these six names exceeds expectations this year, the team is going to win a lot of games.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The statement on the upside of this team, will still be true if the Wildcats are able to land Momcilovic. He would help raise the floor of this team, but these players hitting their upside is what could raise the ceiling of this basketball team.

Heading into the season, a lot of the national media won’t be talking all that much about this Kentucky team, but they have the makings of a team that could come out of nowhere and surprise everyone. For this to happen, the Wildcats will need some of these players to break out, and with this many guys capable of doing it, it seems impossible for at least a couple not to.

Big Blue Nation has every right to be concerned with this team, but there is a world where everything could come together, and the Wildcats could be very good.

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