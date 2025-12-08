Kentucky is no longer ranked in the AP Poll top 25 rankings

Kentucky basketball is yet to pick up a quality win this season, now 0-4 against top 25 opponents so far, with all of their wins coming in the quad 4 category, beating up on some of the worst-ranked teams in college basketball. It isn't just Kentucky losing quality games being the problem, it's how they' ve lost them, and they have gotten embarrassed in all four of them.

On Monday, the AP released their weekly top 25 rankings, and to no surprise to Kentucky fans, their team has now dropped out of the rankings after collapsing late against North Carolina in Rupp Arena that was an absolute rock fight, with their offense never looking good, and following that up with their most embarrassing loss of the season in Nashville against now-No. 8 Gonzaga, who looked really mad coming into the game after losing by 40 points in Las Vegas a week before against a Michigan Team that has looked like a buzzsaw lately. The difference between that Gonzaga squad and this Kentucky team? They didn't give up after having their own embarrassing loss. They responded and bounced back, something this Kentucky team has yet to do after getting punched in the mouth.

The recent results should not lead to any Kentucky fan being surprised about their team not being ranked now. There's no evidence that this team should, but what is surprising is the team actually received the 7th-most votes of teams to be ranked just inside of the poll at #25. The Wildcats are behind Iowa (60), Oklahoma State (54), USC (50), Georgia (49), Saint Mary's (38), and Seton Hall, who received 31 votes. Kentucky recieved 29 votes to still be included in the rankings.

Up next, Kentucky will face a NC Central team who is ranked #350 in KenPom, but will get a chance coming up to finally pick up a quality win. Kentucky will take on Indiana this Saturday in Rupp Arena, who has fell out of the rankings after dropping a loss on the road at unranked Minnesota, as well as a neutral-site loss to Louisville in Indianapolis, where the arena was filled with Hoosier fans, and their team did not look good for much of it. Either way, Kentucky is about to face another team looking to bounce back, but Indiana has to take on Penn State before traveling to Lexington. Also approaching Kentucky's schedule is Rick Pitino at St. John's, who are ranked #23 after dropping nine spots, but they did escape with a 5-point win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Wildcats need a quality win badly, and even though their last two non-conference quality win opportunities don't look as shiny right now as they did, with one now being unranked, they're still quad 1 opportunities, something Kentucky doesn't have as a win on its resume yet.