Illinois coach Brad Underwood's quote on Lamont Butler sheds light on his importance to Kentucky
Kentucky took down the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, setting up the Wildcat's first Sweet 16 appearance since the pandemic.
A big reason why the Wildcats were able to beat an excellent Illinois team had to do with the play of the Wildcat's point guard, Lamont Butler. In the win, Butler scored 14 points on 4-5 shooting from the field and 2-3 from deep. He also added five assists, three steals, and two rebounds.
After the game, Illinois coach Brad Underwood was asked how far Kentucky can advance in the NCAA Tournament, and he responded, "As far as Lamont Butler can take them."
This quote from an elite head coach speaks volumes on the importance of Butler to this Kentucky basketball team.
Throughout the season, Butler has been in and out of the lineup with a shoulder and ankle injury, but the Wildcats are their best when he is on the floor. Butler is one of the best defenders in college basketball but his presence on both ends of the floor plays a big role for Kentucky.
Having a healthy Butler against the Tennessee Volunteers will go a long way, as he missed the first matchup and reinjured his shoulder in the second. Kentucky, with their veteran guard on the floor, will have a great shot to beat Tennessee for a third time.
On top of being a dominant player, Butler is also a terrific leader for this Kentucky basketball team and is like a coach on the floor for Mark Pope.