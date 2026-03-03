Coach K Gives Strong Stance on NCAA Tournament Expansion
As the NCAA tournament expansion talks continue, with the potential of March Madness for both men and women jumping from 68 teams to 72, 76 (or potentially more), legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has spoken.
Unsurprisingly, Coach K has a strong stance on the NCAA tournament expansion discussions, stating his case for why the tournament should remain as is.
"There are less teams capable right now than ever before," Krzyzewski told The Field of 68. "And there are many 'have nots' and it's not their fault. I don't think you mess with something that is gold. It's gold. The thing you should mess with is getting a leadership group and having them study and see what happens with that group. ...I wouldn't mess with gold right now and the NCAA tournament is certainly that."
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported in February that if the tournament was to expand, that moving to 76 teams was the "more likely option" beginning as early as 2026.
The NCAA tournament expanded from 64 to 68 teams in 2011 on the men's side, and in '22 on the women's side. With an ever-changing bubble, and the merits of mediocre résumés being discussed on a weekly basis leading up to the tournament, an expanded tournament field would lead to several undeserving teams making it into the field. In addition, an expanded field would minimize the importance of key regular season games that have such an important impact on bubble conversations late in the season.
Remaining at 68 teams should be prioritized so that mediocrity is not rewarded. The calls for expansion to be nixed seem stronger among college basketball fans than proponents of expansion. That said, money drives the ship as has been seen on the college football side, so a larger NCAA tournament field seems to be the most likely outcome, no matter what Coach K and the broader college basketball viewing public may want.
