Interesting notes from Kentucky's thrilling comeback win vs. Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats continued boosting their resume with a thrilling 74-71 victory over #25 Tennessee on Saturday. Now, the Wildcats sit at 17-7 on the season and 8-3 in the SEC, including winning eight of their last nine games in the conference.

This big win featured some big moments, but it all came down to reliency. Kentucky found themselves down by 14 points at halftime, but they rallied back, thanks to multiple runs. Collin Chandler's clutch three with 32 seconds left put the Wildcats up by one, but it was exactly what they needed to help them get the job done, as it was sealed by two free throws from Denzel Aberdeen in the final seconds.

Some very interesting notes have came about from Kentucky's win over Tennessee. Let's take a look at those, courtesy of statistician Corey Price.

Kentucky's comebacks are starting to make history

Believe it or not, but Kentucky's win over Tennessee made history with the way it played out. This win ended up being the largest halftime deficit in a win in program history for any Kentucky team in Rupp Arena. This win also marks the first time in the history of Kentucky basketball that a team has achieved three wins against an opponent when they trail by 11 or more points at halftime. Mark Pope is also the first Kentucky head coach to have 4 career wins after trailing an opponent by at least 11 points at halftime.

The other two wins? LSU and Tennessee, where the Wildcats first played the Vols in Knoxville and stormed back from down 17 points.

Kentucky made series history vs. Tennessee

The Kentucky vs. Tennessee series has a lot of history, but on Saturday, the Wildcats added to that as an unranked foe. This most-recent win is the fourth time an unranked Kentucky team has defeated a top-25 Tennessee squad in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats also now have five-consecutive wins over Tennessee, the longest such streak against the Vols since 2011-13. Saturday was also the fewest points. This is also the second time an unranked Kentucky team has defeated a ranked Tennessee team twice in a single season. The Wildcats allowed their fewest points in the second half to a Tennessee team in Rupp Arena (24) since Jan. 12, 1999, where that team allowed 22 points.

Kentucky is now 12-5 as an unranked team all-time against Tennessee and that good fortune continued on Saturday night in yet another big comeback win against them.