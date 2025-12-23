Is Kentucky basketball looking for a mid-year addition at backup point guard?

It's clear that this Kentucky team relies very heavily on its starting point guard, Jaland Lowe. It has been evident that when he's out, Kentucky struggles to create any offense, but when he's in, it couldn't flow any smoother. A big part of that is the fact that the Wildcats don't really have a backup point guard. Denzel Aberdeen isn't really a true point guard, and Jasper Johnson has flashy moments through a bunch of struggles as a young freshmen. But, it all comes down to Lowe's health, who could go out any second with his shoulder injury.

We've already seen it multiple times this season, in the last two games specifically. Lowe went out against Indiana during the first half, playing just 9 minutes before following it up with a 16-minute second half, when the Wildcats rallied down the stretch. Then, Saturday against Rick Pitino and St. John's, Lowe hurt his shoulder again just seven seconds after checking into the game. He then returned early in the second half before his team rallied yet again. He's a difference-maker, clearly, but is Mark Pope interested in adding a mid-year player through the transfer portal to back him up in case things go south? He addressed those swirling rumors on his radio show Monday night.

First of all, Pope fully expects Lowe to remain healthy, or at least continue playing through the pain. "I have every expectation Jaland is going to be with us the whole season," Pope said. As far as a mid-year addition goes as a backup for Lowe, Pope has the utmost confidence in his guys to get it done, in particular Denzel Aberdeen and Jasper Johnson, who he says are getting more and more comfortable at that position. "We have a great roster. I’m not sure we’re shopping a lot right now," Pope said when asked about a possible addition to the roster. "We have an unbelievable amount of faith in our guys, first of all, with Jaland. Jasper is going to grow into a starring role. He’s been so good. D.A. is becoming more and more and more comfortable becoming a full-time point, but also being on the move at the two. ...I think we have an incredible, incredible run ahead of us. That’s what we’re thinking about with this roster right now."

Well, there you have it. Mark Pope is comfortable with guys he has. He likely doesn't want to also take the chance of interrupting the team chemistry either, especially right now as Kentucky is coming off back-to-back wins over quality opponents and as soon as they've gotten healthy.