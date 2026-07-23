It's time for Kentucky basketball to win another SEC Championship

The landscape of college basketball has changed a lot over the last ten years, especially in the SEC. Historically, the SEC hasn’t been very good at basketball, and for many years the Kentucky Wildcats would run through the conference. That has not been the case of late, as we are seeing a lot more parity in the SEC. It is great that the Wildcats are getting tested in SEC play more than they ever have, but at the same time the Wildcats haven’t won the conference in a very long time.

The Wildcats last won the SEC Regular Season Title in 2020 and the SEC Tournament in 2018. I believe they would have won the SEC Tournament in 2020 if COVID hadn’t canceled it, but we will never know. This means that since 2020, Kentucky hasn’t raised any kind of SEC hardware, and it is time for this to change.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously this isn’t just on Mark Pope, as many of the teams during this drought were John Calipari teams, but it is time for this to change. Kentucky basketball fans don’t care a ton about SEC Titles because the program has so many, but at the same time BBN would love to win one as it has been a while.

The reason I wanted to discuss this topic is that many assume that because of how good Florida is, the Wildcats have no shot to win an SEC title this season. Without question, the Gators are going to be really good, but this basketball program is not ready to change expectations. The goal this year needs to be to run through the SEC and then make a run in March. If this narrative ever changes around Kentucky basketball, this would be very sad for BBN.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his team against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Realistically, I don’t believe this team is better than Florida, but this is the SEC. The Gators are going to play some very tough teams this year, including when the Wildcats come to Gainesville. Obviously winning National Title #9 is the goal for Coach Pope, his staff, his players, and this fanbase, but I would love to see Kentucky win an SEC title soon.

There are some very good coaches in this conference right now, and the SEC is in an elite place, but Kentucky basketball has to get back to being the top dog in the SEC before they get back to being the top dog in college basketball.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.