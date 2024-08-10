It will be a battle of the college basketball blue bloods for this elite 2025 recruit
One of the top players in the 2025 class that Kentucky is pursuing is five-star power forward Nate Ament. He is ranked as the 13th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Ament has not yet set dates, but he is planning visits to Kentucky, UConn, Duke, North Carolina, and Virginia. This means it will be a battle of the blue bloods to land one of the top players in the 2025 class.
Coach Pope has shown a ton of interest in Ament, and he clearly is a player the Kentucky coaching staff wants to be a part of their recruiting class.
If the visit to Kentucky goes well, when Ament schedules a date, Big Blue Nation will know that Coach Pope and his staff are truly in this race. Ament is a name to remember as 2025 recruits start to take visits and decide where they will play their college hoops.
Here is the scouting report on Ament from Eric Bossi of 247Sports, "Pushing 6-foot-8, Ament is a guy who broke out on the national scene during the spring and summer of 2023 while playing with Team Loaded NC. While he's still a bit on the thin side, Ament is a mobile and skilled forward who has the skill and ball skills to play out on the wing where he has tremendous size. Or, he can be used as a small ball four man who opens up defenses and pulls other bigs away from the basket thanks to his ability to shoot from deep. There is a lot of projectable upside for Ament because of his overall size, athleticism and frame that he can easily grow into down the road. While he's not yet a finished product and certainly needs to add more strength, he is a guy who already makes the game look pretty easy and appears to have a very bright future."