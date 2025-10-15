Jaland Lowe shares why he chose to play for Mark Pope at Kentucky
After his first season in Lexington with Lamont Butler as his point guard, Mark Pope was looking for a new PG1 with Butler being out of eligibility, and he found one in the ACC.
Coach Pope found Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, who led the Panthers in scoring last season, averaging 16.8 points per game. Some might hear 16.8 points per game at an ACC school and wonder why are more people not talking about this kid?
The reason Lowe is not being talked about as much as some other guards is because his shooting percentages weren't great a year ago. He shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three.
There is no debate that these percentages aren't great, but Lowe was playing on a Pitt team that struggled to score outside of him, so he had to find a way to score the ball.
In the Mark Pope system, Lowe is going to thrive because he is going to get a lot more open looks. Lowe represented Kentucky at SEC Media Days yesterday, and he was asked about his decision to play for Coach Pope.
Here is what Lowe had to say about why he chose to play for Coach Pope: “I chose Coach Pope because he told me straight up how it was going to be, how Kentucky is, and how big of an opportunity it is. He talked about the way his offense is played and how I would be a great fit in his system, how he has helped players before me reach their potential, and then, of course, the opportunity to win at the highest level. When you have a coach that instills confidence in you and wants you to win, that’s a great position for yourself.”
This is an excellent quote from Lowe because it shows what Coach Pope's pitch was to him when he decided to come to Kentucky, and clearly, this has worked out for both parties.
Lowe is the fastest player on the team, and this is going to help the Wildcats be one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to transition.
Lowe did receive preseason All-SEC Third Team honors, but his ceiling is a lot higher than this. If the shooting percentages do improve for Lowe, he will be one of the best point guards not only in the SEC but in all of college basketball.
The college basketball world is still sleeping on Lowe, but they will be woken up soon.