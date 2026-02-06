Jason Hart talks about Andrija Jelavic's progression as a Kentucky Wildcat

The Kentucky Wildcats have now won seven of their last eight games and a big reason why is many players are really starting to get comfortable in their roles and understanding the offense. A lot of the talk recently has been about guys such as Otega Oweh and Malachi Moreno, but there is one role player whose skillset is very valuable in a Mark Pope offense. That player is Andrija Jelavic, who has progressed significantly as a Wildcat.

Jelavic has added another dimension to Kentucky's offense and now is putting together consistent contributions as teammate Kam Williams continues to not play due to a foot injury. That has put the Kentucky forward in a starting role and he has really handled it well. Early in the season, Jelavic seemed to have trouble understanding the offense and flow of how a college basketball offense runs given that he was coming to Lexington after playing international basketball. But, he has responded and now it is paying off through eight games played in SEC play, not only with his shooting ability, but also having a significant impact on the glass.

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrija Jelavic (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The 6-11 forward took the floor against Mississippi State on Jan. 10 for the first time in nearly a month. Since then, he his play has been consistent and Jelavic is starting to really understand his role with his stretch-four ability, knocking down key shots in multiple games. After Kentucky's win against Oklahoma on Wednesday, Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart talked about the progression Jelavic has had during his time in Lexington.

"(I'm) super proud of him," Hart said of Jelavic. "He got a little down on himself early in the season, being from another country trying to come in and learn language and learn our coaching system. When he did sit, he had to sit and learn. Sometimes sitting on the bench does that to you, light a fire up in you. I don’t think he wants to go back to the bench. He’s coming out with a sense of urgency and he kind of know what coach Pope wants and he know what he can do. We need him to continue to play strong, shoot with no fear and give jaw. And that’s what he’s been doing."

In that near-month of sitting on the bench and getting no playing time, that seemed to really chance things for Jelavic and now Kentucky fans are beginning to see it.