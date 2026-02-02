Kentucky made program history as unranked team against Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a very up-and-down season, but the high's have been very high. That was the case on Saturday against Arkansas. After suffering an embarrassing loss to Vandy that snapped a five-game winning streak, they responded with a huge top-15 road win against the Razorbacks. But it wasn't just a regular big road win. Kentucky made program history with it.

Kentucky's win at Arkansas was so impressive that it was their largest margin of victory as an unranked opponent in a true road game against an SEC opponent ranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll, according to statistician Corey Price. Not only that, but it was the second-most points scored by an unranked Kentucky team in true road win against a top-15 SEC opponent in program history. The most scored was 95 against Alabama in 1973. It was also the team's fewest turnovers against a top-25 foe since Florida in 2012.

The history-making did not stop there with Kentucky's win over Arkansas on the road. It marked the first time in program history that an unranked Kentucky team has won two games on the road against a top-25 SEC opponent in the same season. One player made program history as well with his play on the road. Also according to Corey Price, Kentucky star guard Otega Oweh is the first player to have at least 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in a true road game against a top-25 opponent since Jodie Meeks had his electric performance against Tennessee back in 2009.

Time and time again, this Kentucky team has responded. Although there have been plenty of downs this season, the Wildcats still are building a very good resume and with six Quad 1 games left, can make even more history with a chance to actually end up with one of the best resumes in college basketball. Believe it or not, Kentucky has a chance to completely turn this season around and they can build off the biggest win of the season that they just picked up against Arkansas.

In a season full of a lot of inconsistent play, one thing is for sure and that is this team has a lot of potential when they put it all together on the court. The Wildcats displayed that on Saturday night against Arkansas and as a result, they made program history as an unranked Kentucky team because of it.

