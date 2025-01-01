Jasper Johnson, Acaden Lewis are going to 'work some real magic' in Rupp Arena
Yesterday, Kentucky basketball got a feel-good win in Rupp Arena against Brown before conference play begins, routing the Bears 88-54. During the game, though, 2025 Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson came out to center-court and introduced his fellow Wildcat, Acaden Lewis to a packed Rupp Arena on New Year's Eve.
After the game, Mark Pope then raved about what the two will be bringing together in the backcourt. The head coach even went out there during a timeout to hug them. It's safe to say that he's very excited to get them on campus.
"I'm in the timeout talking to the staff, and I looked up and those two kids are standing out there center court. I got so excited. It was the first time I've seen them on the court together, and definitely the first time I've seen them on the court in Rupp with the joint filled. I was like, this is going to be so fun, like, not even containable. Those two guys are going to be incredible. They're going to work some real magic in this building and I can't wait to get them here on the court in uniform. They are two beautiful beautiful kids that are really, really talented and great competitors. It's going to be fun to watch them grow. I'm super excited about those guys."- Pope on Jasper Johnson, Acaden Lewis.
Not only is Kentucky getting an electric backcourt in its 2025 recruiting class, but in-state five-star big man Malachi Moreno will be handling things down low. A 7-foot big man with incredible instincts, it's going to pair well with the exciting playmaking backcourt. Kentiucky isn't done yet, though, with their 2025 recruiting class, as top 10 forward Caleb Wilson is set to announce his decision very soon and Kentucky is a major player in his recruitment.
The future is bright in Lexington.