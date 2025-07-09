Jayden Quaintance believes Kam Williams will "surprise a lot of people" at Kentucky
Kam Williams was Mark Pope's first addition from the transfer portal, and he has a much higher ceiling entering his time as a Wildcat than you might think. The 6-8 wing entered the transfer portal after previously declaring for the NBA Draft before opting out. Pope knew Kentucky was a great place to help him achieve his dreams of playing at the next level, and that's a big reason why Williams chose Lexington as his new home.
So far this offseason, the hype around Williams, in terms of talk among fans, hasn't been as high as it should. Willams is best described as a "3-and-D" wing, with a lot of upside on both ends of the floor thanks to his length and shooting ability. His new teammate, 6-10 big man Jayden Quaintance, raved about Williams' skills when talking with media on Tuesday, saying the 6-8 wing will "surprise a lot of people" next season at Kentucky.
"I feel like he's gonna surprise a lot of people. (He's) 6-7, really athletic, he can get downhill, get on the rim, really good shooter, like, really consistent, high arc shooter. So I feel like he's got all of the tools offensively and defensively that he needs to get where he wants to go. ...He's gonna be major for us this year."- Quaintance on Kam Williams
Williams is going to play a vital role for this Kentucky team, so he really should be talked about more. The 6-8 wing was brought in to check the defense and athleticism boxes, but he is also a really efficient shooter. When he first signed, Pope had great things to say about Williams, saying he is "not only an elite-level shooter but also an elite 1-through-4 defender," as well as having "untapped athleticism that is going to make his ceiling really high.” Last season at Tulane, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals on the defensive end, shooting 41.2 percent from three.
The 6-8 wing is going to give Kentucky a boost on both ends of the floor next season.