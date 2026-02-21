Mark Pope feels Kentucky is 'in the hunt' among top SEC teams

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a five-way tie among the SEC following their home loss to Georgia on Tuesday. They are tied with Vandy, Missouri, Texas A&M and Texas, where tie-breakers wouls then come into play. Up next, Kentucky has Auburn, South Carolina, Vandy, Texas A&M and Florida to end the season.

It's an important stretch for Kentucky, a big reason being how close the SEC right now. There is a three-way tie for second place and a five-way for third. We're in for a wild ride in the conference heading into the final few games.

On Thursday, Mark Pope asked if his team has been feeling pressure playing teams that are desperate to get a win whenever they play them. like Georgia this past Tuesday and Auburn coming up on Tuesday. Pope's response? That's always the case, but he feels his team is right in the thick of things as the end of the season nears.

"I think that's always the case. It's not anything new for everybody at this point of the season, and especially for us here, and also for us like we're chasing. I don't feel like we're hunted. I feel like we're very much in the hunt," Pope said on the SEC race. "And so it's just a matter who's going to raise up and win. We have five games left. It's winning time."

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) looks on during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Pope went on to say that to him, this is the best time of the year in college basketball. Teams are about to start gaining some separation.

"This is the best part of the season. It's the best part of the year," Pope said. "This last stretch in conference and the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament, it's what you live your whole life for. It's when all of the other stuff fades away. The distractions of numbers, playing time, stats and money and and all the noise, it goes away. And you're judged and defined on winning."

Kentucky just suffered a blemish of a loss against Georgia, but they can really redeem themselves. Not only can they do so against more desperate teams in Auburn and South Carolina, but they can make some noise with three signature opportunities on the table against Vandy, Texas A&M and Florida. According to the official SEC standings, Kentucky would be the #8 seed if the SEC Tournament began today.

The Wildcats are in a five-way tie right now, but winning a few games to close out the season can end up going a long way. Obviously, tie-breakers would mess with that, but Kentucky could still end up anywhere from fourth to even ninth in the conference. Buckle up, BBN. It's prove-it time in the regular season.