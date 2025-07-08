Jayden Quaintance says Kentucky players are 'buying in' to being great defensively
Kentucky seemed to struggle a lot on the defensive end throughout last season, but this offseason, Mark Pope and his staff certainly worked hard to fill those holes. Bringing in Jayden Quaintance, who is considered one of the top defensive prospects among those in 2026 NBA mock drafts, a freshman big man Malachi Moreno who is also an elite shot-blocker, along with Mo Dioubate, who is an elite rebounder, Pope knew what he was wanting to improve on.
It's not just the frontcourt who has a high defensive ceiling next season. Kentucky's backcourt includes Otega Oweh, who is a very capable defender with his athleticism, Denzel Aberdeen, who is also a good defender, and Kam Williams, who is best described as a 3-and-D wing. Kentucky has defense, athleticism, and length everywhere. Jayden Quaintance, who is widely expected to become Kentucky's best defensive player once he returns from injury, talked with Kentucky's defensive upside, which he believes is very high, with every player on the roster 'buying in' to be great on that end of the floor.
"I feel like we can be one of the best defensive teams in the country. We have a really long team, everybody. We have a lot of height and length on our team and everybody's buying in. Like, everybody's committing. We have people pushing full-court, guarding full-court. We have people in the backcourt in gaps, in help, in rotation, so I feel like we have a really good chance to be special this year defensively. ...The way we rotate, I feel like we're gonna surprise a lot of people defensively."- Quaintance on Kentucky's defense.
Kentucky will have a defensive presence at nearly every spot on the floor at all times, but they won't reach their full defensive potential until Quaintance returns from his ACL injury, which he suffered in late February. The 6-10 big man is seen as a potential top five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, according to many different mock drafts.
Quaintance's defensive mindset seems to be rubbing off on his teammates. They're realizing just how good they can be on that end of the floor, and it's showing based on how many players have mentioned the defense in their interviews with media this summer.