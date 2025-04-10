Jayden Quaintance updates his return timeline from his ACL surgery
Kentucky basketball secured their fourth commitment from the transfer portal when a familiar face, one-time Kentucky signee and Arizona State transfer big man Jayden Quaintance transferred to the Wildcats. That gave Mark Pope his biggest get yet, in the form of a physical big man with impressive defense that has NBA scouts drooling over his talent.
One thing that held Quaintance back at Arizona State last season was an ACL injury, which he suffered on Feb. 23 against Kansas State. Now the big man has entered rehab after having surgery on the injury last week. Many are speculating about a timetable for a return, aknowledging the risk that comes with a player coming off an injury like an ACL tear. But, according to Quaintance, as of now, he is on track to be ready for the start of next season in Lexington. He shared a positive update on his status in an interview with Field of 68 on Thursday.
"I'm supposed to be able to get back to contact play and be on the court against other players by September, so that should be good if everything goes as planned. Recovery's been going really well. I already got past, I think, around 120 flexibility, I got my quad strengthened a lot. ...I'm walking around a little easier, so yeah, it's been going really well."- Quaintance on his recovery process.
As for if fans should expect to see him in the season-opener, when asked, the 6-9 big man said 'for sure'. Things seem to be going as planned for Quaintance and his recovery process right now. He checks all of the boxes for Mark Pope and his needs entering the offseason from the frontcourt, answering both of improving physicality and defense, a very explosive player.
Kentucky fans should be very excited about what they're getting in Quaintance, someone who has so much upside and is projected in the lottery on many NBA mock drafts. ESPN's Jonathan Givony, for example, has the big man going 5th overall as of now.