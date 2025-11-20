Jimmy Dykes got brutally honest about Kentucky after the Michigan State loss
The ugly loss the Kentucky Wildcats suffered at the hands of Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans has Big Blue Nation concerned about this basketball team.
The Wildcats don't seem to have any chemistry on the floor, and they don't seem to be handling the pressure of big games well. This has led to two ugly losses early in the season.
All of the reports this offseason about the Kentucky Wildcats have been about how the Wildcats were reported to have spent about $22 million putting this roster together. After the Wildcats lost to the Spartans, Jimmy Dykes took to social media to share his thoughts on the Wildcats.
Here is what Dykes had to say about Pope's team after the ugly loss to Michigan State: "You can buy PLAYERS, but you cannot buy a TEAM… Hard lesson that Kentucky should have learned last night. We shall see…"
While this quote might frustrate Kentucky fans, it is hard to disagree with what Dykes is saying in this tweet. For some reason, the Kentucky team a season ago seemed a lot closer on and off the floor than this team.
Perhaps all of the money these players are making makes them a little bit entitled. Whatever the issue is, this team still has a ton of talent, and like Dykes said, Pope needs them to start playing like a team.
There is no reason to give up on this Kentucky team yet, and fans need to trust that Coach Pope will be able to get things figured out for this basketball team. It sounds like the injury to Lowe could see him back on the floor soon, and Jayden Quaintance will be back on the floor soon.
When this team is at 100% the Wildcats will see more wins start to hit the schedule. The other key for this team is Kentucky's star Otega Oweh getting back to looking like himself.
Oweh was incredible for the Wildcats last season, and this year, he just hasn't looked like the double O that fans remember.
In the Wildcats' two losses, these teams' star players had a big game while Oweh struggled. Kentucky needs to see Oweh figure out his struggles and start attacking the rim like he did in Pope's first season.
Dykes is correct in what he is saying about this team, but fans need to trust that Coach Pope will be able to fix these issues.