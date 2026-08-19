Joe Lunardi has Kentucky as a 5-Seed how much would a fifth-year addition boost the Wildcats?

The man who handles Bracketology, Joe Lunardi, truly never is able to rest, as he has already put up another update and we are only halfway through August. In this new update, Lunardi has the Wildcats as a five-seed in the East Region. I think, with the roster Mark Pope has right now, that seems a little bit low, but there are some players on this team that still have a lot to prove.

The question is, if Pope is able to land one of these players fighting for a fifth year of eligibility, how much will the Wildcats jump in the Bracketology. If Pope and his staff were able to land either Mark Mitchell or Jaxon Kohler, this team’s floor should immediately be a three seed, with the ceiling being a one seed.

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 94-86. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most likely candidate that Pope could add to the roster would be Mitchell, the former Missouri Tiger who put up a massive stat line last season, averaging over 18 points per game. If the Wildcats landed Mitchell, this Kentucky team would have a real shot at being the best offense in college basketball this season. There would be so many weapons on this Kentucky offense it would be next to impossible to stop Pope’s team.

If Kentucky landed Kohler, he would plug a big issue for the Wildcats, which is rebounding. Last season Kohler averaged 8.9 boards per game for Michigan State. If Kohler picked the Wildcats, he would have a real shot to lead this team in rebounds, taking over for Malachi Moreno. He also averaged 12.5 points per game and is a sharpshooter from three, so he would boost the offense as well.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is scary to think just how good the Wildcats will be if Pope and the staff are able to land one of these two players. They could be elite without one of these guys, but landing one of them makes it a guarantee that Pope has one of the best teams in college hoops.

It is obviously too early to care about Bracketology but seeing where Pope’s team was just shows how much adding an elite four would do for this roster. If the Wildcats are going to reach the ultimate goal of winning #9, it is going to be very important that Pope lands either Mitchell or Kohler here soon.

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