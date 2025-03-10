Joe Lunardi's Bracketology update moved Kentucky back up after the win over Missouri
Over the last few weeks, Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats have been right on the three/four seed line, but the win over the Missouri Tigers was clearly a big boost for the Wildcats.
In Joe Lunardi's Bracketology update last week, the Wildcats were the first four seed, but the win over Missouri on Saturday moved them back in the three-seed range.
Lunardi has the Wildcats in the South Region, which would have them opening up tournament play against Troy. Before the NCAA Tournament rolls around, the Wildcats will still have to play the SEC Tournament, which will have an important role in what seed they will receive in the Big Dance.
Suppose Kentucky is able to win their Thursday game against the winner of Georgia and Oklahoma. In that case, they will likely lock up a three-seed, but how conference tournaments affect NCAA Tournament seeding is still a question.
If Kentucky wants to feel confident going into Selection Sunday, they need to win on Thursday, but if they were able to take down Alabama on Friday, this could move the Wildcats up the ladder even more.
The good news for Kentucky fans is Coach Pope is going to Nashville with intentions to win the entire thing. Big Blue Nation is going to travel in droves to this game, so hopefully, the Wildcats will go on a run.
Kentucky is playing excellent basketball right now, and if they win a few games in Nashville, they could become a hot pick to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.