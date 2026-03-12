Kentucky has to handle the physicality of Missouri well on Thursday

Kentucky last met the Missouri Tigers early in SEC play this season, where they fell in brutal fashion as costly turnovers hurt led to a late-game collapse in Rupp Arena. The physicality from Missouri got the best of the Wildcats. The Tigers closed on a 15-2 run thanks to Kentucky's offense unable to find anything going their way. Kentucky is going to try and make sure that doesn't happen again.

On Thursday, the Wildcats will face an 8-seed Missouri team that is a dangerous one on paper. First off, they got the best of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, so the Wildcats will be keeping that on their mind as far as revenge goes. But also, Missouri can really hurt a team's rhythm, as we saw in the previous matchup in January. The Wildcats committed 13 turnovers in which Missouri was able to get 17 points off, ten of which during the second half. It's a team that will capitalize off of those miscues, and a big reason why they are so successful at making teams uncomfortable is their physicality.

Mark Pope knows all about what the Tigers will bring in the second matchup against Dennis Gates' squad this year. "They're really good. They've been playing great basketball," Pope said of Missouri. "They have tremendous size on their front line. They're so physical and so big and so skilled, actually can hurt you in a lot of different ways."

Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) celebrates as the Tigers came back to defeat Kentucky 73-68 for the first time in program history during SEC college basketball Wednesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky January 7, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kentucky players also had some things to say when asked about the rematch. "We can send them home," Oweh told Missouri on SI when asked about the rematch with Missouri. "They came to our home and beat us, so we just gotta get our 'get back."

Kentucky is a much different team since the last time the two teams played, as both Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance have been out. As for Missouri, they also had an up-and-down journey through conference play. The Tigers picked up huge resume wins over the likes of Florida, Tennessee and Vandy, but also suffered losses to teams such as LSU, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss. Like Kentucky, Missouri is also looking to make some noise in the conference tournament. They'll have a leg-up on the Wildcats given the fact they will be fresh for Thursday's matchup, but Kentucky also has that first game under their belt in Nashville, so that could help.

Both are pretty similar teams, but only one can come away with the win. Can Kentucky get revenge over the Tigers in Nashville? It's going to take more of that energy and effort we saw in the second half against LSU.