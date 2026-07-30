John Calipari had a message for La Familia after beating Kansas in the TBT

La Familia got the win over the Kansas alumni team Wednesday in Memorial Coliseum, and this will move the Wildcats to the championship game, where they will play for two million dollars. In the win over the Kansas Jayhawks, La Familia was led by former Wildcat Archie Goodwin, who had 28 points in the win. In his three TBT games, Goodwin has scored 22, 30, and 28 points for La Familia. If the Wildcats are able to win the TBT, Goodwin will without question win MVP.

All of the former Wildcats on this La Familia team are John Calipari guys. There are no former Mark Pope players on the La Familia team this year, but Big Blue Nation would love to see these guys on the floor next year in the TBT. After La Familia took down the Kansas alumni team last night, Calipari had a message for his guys.

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari yells to his team against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is what former Kentucky coach Calipari had to say about his former players on La Familia: “Congratulations to La Familia, who is playing in the TBT and made it to the championship game! I’m loving seeing guys in another championship game, in another final four, and doing it for each other! Loving what I see from my guys!”

Knowing Cal is busy getting his Arkansas team ready for their Bahamas trip, it is great that he took the time to send some love to his former Wildcat players. La Familia over the last few years has been a very fun event for Kentucky fans during the summer, and the hope is that next season this team can be full of former Wildcats.

La Familia’s Archie Goodwin makes a basket against Boeheim’s Army’s Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu in the semifinal of The Basketball Tournament at Memorial Coliseum. July 26, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The crowd last night in Memorial Coliseum was elite, and this crowd is a big reason why this team has made it deep in the tournament. One more game lies between La Familia and the two million dollars, so BBN needs to be out once again in full force as this team plays for two million dollars.

For Kentucky fans, July can be a boring sports month, especially when the Reds struggle, so this run has helped BBN prolong the long wait to college football, which is now officially right around the corner. This fan base needs to pack Memorial Coliseum to the brim on Sunday afternoon as La Familia looks to take home a large sum of cash.

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