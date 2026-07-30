La Familia blows out Kansas securing a spot in TBT's 2-million-dollar game

The Kentucky alumni team La Familia went into the TBT low on players, and Big Blue Nation didn’t believe this team would go far. The tournament started with a three-game series against the Louisville alumni team The Ville. This series went to three games, but the Wildcats were able to take down their rival.

After beating the Syracuse alumni team, La Familia took down the Kansas alumni team in a game many expected to be close. Despite these predictions, La Familia was able to blow the doors off the Kansas alumni team 78-65 to send the Wildcats to the championship game. If La Familia is able to win the championship game, they will take home the two-million-dollar prize.

La Familia’s Kahlil Whitney scores a basket against JHX Hoops’ Billy Preston in the Alumni Championship game of The Basketball Tournament at Memorial Coliseum. July 29, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once again in the win over Kansas, Archie Goodwin was the superstar for La Familia. He scored 28 points in the win and just like in the final victory over The Ville, Goodwin hit the Elam Ending shot. Chris Coffey, who played his college basketball at Georgetown College here in Kentucky, had a productive night scoring nine points to go with eight rebounds. Coffey is always the hardest worker on the floor, and that was evident this evening.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 10 points in the win for La Familia to go with six rebounds. Where the former Wildcat Cauley-Stein made the largest impact in this game was on the defensive end of the floor. He was playing suffocating defense on every player on the floor, including the Kansas guards. Since Kentucky’s blowout game two loss to The Ville, Cauley-Stein has been electrifying for La Familia.

La Familia’s Willie Cauley-Stein slams it home against Boeheim’s Army in the semifinal of The Basketball Tournament at Memorial Coliseum. July 26, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the championship game, La Familia will be taking on the winner of The Mecca and Davis Steel. This game will be played at 7:00 pm EST in Las Vegas tomorrow. Whichever of these two teams takes the win will face La Familia in Memorial Coliseum. The crowd tonight was electric. Big Blue Nation showed out, making it feel like a big-time home game at Rupp Arena. Without question, this will be the case on Sunday for the championship game.

A lot of money is on the line, and La Familia is ready to do whatever it takes to get the job done. In the heat of the summer when there isn’t a lot of sports going on in Lexington, this run has had Big Blue Nation fired up. One more win and La Familia takes home two-million-dollars.

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