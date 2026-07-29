How to watch La Familia's matchup with JHX Hoops (Kansas) in the TBT

Kentucky’s alumni team La Familia is still alive in the TBT after winning the best-of-three series with Louisville alumni team The Ville, then taking down the Syracuse alumni team on Sunday. These victories now put La Familia in the semi-finals of the TBT. This means they are two wins away from taking home the $2 million cash prize.

Tonight, in Memorial Coliseum, the La Familia team and Big Blue Nation will welcome in the Kansas alumni team, who go by the name JHX Hoops, to Lexington for a big-time matchup. The winner of this game will win the alumni bracket and then take on the winner of the Las Vegas side of the tournament for a large chunk of cash.

Let’s take a look at how Big Blue Nation can watch the matchup with the Kansas alumni team.

How to watch La Familia take on Kansas’s alumni team

La Familia’s Jon Hood coaches against Boeheim’s Army in the semifinal of The Basketball Tournament at Memorial Coliseum. July 26, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The matchup between JHX hoops and La Familia is going to tip at 7:00 pm et this evening and can be watched on FS1. For those members of Big Blue Nation who plan to attend the game in person, the theme is a white out. It would be a big help to this roster if Big Blue Nation showed up by the thousands.

The superstar for the Wildcats has been Archie Goodwin. The Wildcats were down late against the Syracuse alumni team, but he went crazy during the Elam Ending and willed the Wildcats to victory. In this game, he had 30 points to go with six rebounds and five assists. In his first game with the team, which was game three against Louisville, Goodwin had 22 points. If Kentucky is going to take down Kansas, Goodwin is going to have to play well.

Over the last two games of the TBT, La Familia’s center and former Wildcat superstar Willie Cauley-Stein has been playing really well. This is it for him when it comes to basketball, so he needs to give it all he has in what could be his final basketball game.

These players have fought hard to try and bring home this two million, and now they are only two wins away. Big Blue Nation needs to give these players as much support as possible as they look to win one more game to make it to the championship.

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