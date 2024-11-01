John Calipari showed up to support former Kentucky players at the Rockets vs. Mavericks game
In one of the weirdest moves of the college basketball offseason, John Calipari is now the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Coach Calipari is still supporting his former Kentucky players and their NBA journeys as he was at the Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets game to see PJ Washington and Reed Sheppard.
Daniel Gafford was also at the game, and Coach Calipari posted a picture of him visiting with the former Arkansas Razorback.
It is great to see that Coach Calipari is still supporting his former Kentucky players, but this doesn't come as any kind of a surprise. Some Kentucky fans get on Calipari for his coaching and decision-making, but the one thing he can't be questioned about is his love for his players.
In this game, the Rockets were able to pull off the upset over the Mavericks108-102. Washington had six points on 3-6 shooting to go with nine rebounds and an assist. Sheppard only played five minutes in this game but scored two points while going 1-1 from the field. He also pulled down a rebound.
Hopefully, the Rockets will find more time for Sheppard as the year goes on, but he hasn't been getting a ton of minutes early into his rookie year. Sheppard and Washington seemed really happy to see their former college coach supporting them at the next level.
Coach Calipari put a ton of talent in the NBA during his time at Kentucky, and he will look to do the same during his tenure at Arkansas.