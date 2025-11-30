Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 30
The Houston Rockets get Kevin Durant back in the lineup on Sunday, and they’re heavily favored on the road against the Utah Jazz.
Utah has been a solid home team this season, knocking off the Sacramento Kings on Friday night to move to 5-5 straight up at Delta Center.
Still, with Keyonte George listed as questionable, oddsmakers aren’t giving the Jazz much respect in this game.
Houston has the No. 2 net rating in the NBA, and at 12-4 it holds the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Western Conference battle on Sunday afternoon.
Rockets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rockets -12.5 (-105)
- Jazz +12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -600
- Jazz: +440
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, Space City Network
- Rockets record: 12-4
- Jazz record: 6-12
Rockets vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – questionable
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Kevon Harris – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Tari Eason – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Keyonte George – questionable
- Walker Kessler – out
- Cody Williams – out
- John Tonje – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- Georges Niang – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Kevin Love – out
Rockets vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Reed Sheppard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)
Every day, I share my favorite bets on the NBA in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – and I broke down why Sheppard is a great prop target:
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard has silenced a lot of critics early on in the 2025-26 season, averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Sheppard may have a little smaller of an offensive role on Sunday with Kevin Durant back, but he’s still knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in nine of his 16 games this season.
On Sunday, Sheppard has an ideal matchup against the Utah Jazz, who rank dead last in the NBA in opponent 3s per game (15.5) and 25th in opponent 3-point percentage. The former No. 3 overall pick has taken at least five shots from deep in 11 of his games this season, and he should get plenty of good looks against Utah.
Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Utah has been solid against the spread as a home underdog (6-2) this season, but I’m fading it in this matchup against Houston.
The Rockets have a net rating of +11.0 this season, and they’re getting closer to full strength with Durant returning from a two-game absence. Meanwhile, Utah may be down No. 2 scorer Keyonte George, and it is just 25th in the net rating (-6.3) in the 2025-26 season.
Sure, Utah’s net rating does rise at home to +0.7, but the Rockets have been great on the road this season, winning seven of their nine games while posting an ATS record of 8-1 – the best mark in the NBA.
Houston is also winning those games by a wide margin, boasting an average scoring margin of +10.1 on the road.
I think the Rockets roll against a Utah team that doesn’t defend at a high level (22nd in defensive rating) this season.
Pick: Rockets -12.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.