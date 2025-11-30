Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Spurs-Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers, Thunder)
Sunday’s NBA action features a loaded eight-game slate, and there are a bunch of teams that I’m looking to back.
One of my favorite bets of the night is for the San Antonio Spurs-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup, as there are a couple of intriguing against the spread trends on both sides.
Plus, I’m looking at a player prop in the first game of the day – the Houston Rockets vs. the Utah Jazz – as there may be a Rockets guard that is undervalued.
And, what’s a Sunday slate without a little moneyline action? There are three teams that I’m betting on to win to win as sizable favorites on Nov. 30.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of my best bets for the final day in November!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 68-55 (+1.61 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1359-1292-27 (+34.76 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- 3-Team Moneyline Parlay (-147)
- Reed Sheppard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)
- San Antonio Spurs +3.5 (-110) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
3-Team Moneyline Parlay (-147)
New York Knicks
The Knicks have been great at home this season, going an NBA-best 9-1 against the spread (they’re also 9-1 straight up) while posting an average scoring margin of +11.9 points in those matchups.
New York takes on a Toronto Raptors team that blew a 12-point lead in the final minutes in an overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Toronto is just 1-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, though it is 7-4 straight up on the road.
Still, I’m buying the Knicks in this game, as they have the fourth-best net rating in the NBA and the No. 2 net rating at home (+12.1) to only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+16.3).
This is a tough turnaround for Toronto after losing a very winnable game in Charlotte. I’ll back the Knicks to keep cooking at home on Sunday.
Oklahoma City Thunder
OKC’s lone loss in the 2025 season came to the Portland Trail Blazers, but oddsmakers have the Thunder favored by 11.5 points on Sunday evening.
The Thunder have the best net rating, defensive rating and the No. 4 offensive rating in the NBA, and All-NBA wing Jalen Williams made his season debut on Friday in the team’s win over the Phoenix Suns.
Portland is without several key players on Sunday, including guards Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday and Blake Wesley. I’m worried about the Blazers’ lack of ball-handling against a feisty Thunder defense, and it’s worth noting that OKC blew out Portland by 27 points last Sunday, holding the Blazers to just 95 points.
OKC is 5-5 against the spread on the road, but it has posted an average scoring margin of +15.4 points in those games. With Williams back, I expect the Thunder to take advantage of this Portland defense that has struggled early on this season, ranking 22nd in the league in defensive rating.
The Thunder should improve to 20-1 on Sunday night.
Los Angeles Lakers
Even with LeBron James listed as questionable on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers should make quick work of the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans is 3-17 this season, 1-8 on the road and 1-9 in its last 10 games, losing to the Lakers by 14 earlier this season at home.
Now, Los Angeles is at Crypto.com Arena, where it has been dominant in the 2025-26 season, going 6-2 overall. The Lakers have won six straight games heading into this matchup, and I think they can win with margin, as they’ve posted a 6-2 against the spread record at home this season.
New Orleans ranks 27th in net rating, 27th in offensive rating and 25th in defensive rating this season while L.A. has the second-best record in the West. Don’t overthink this matchup on Sunday.
Reed Sheppard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard has silenced a lot of critics early on in the 2025-26 season, averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Sheppard may have a little smaller of an offensive role on Sunday with Kevin Durant back, but he’s still knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in nine of his 16 games this season.
On Sunday, Sheppard has an ideal matchup against the Utah Jazz, who rank dead last in the NBA in opponent 3s per game (15.5) and 25th in opponent 3-point percentage. The former No. 3 overall pick has taken at least five shots from deep in 11 of his games this season, and he should get plenty of good looks against Utah.
He’s my favorite prop target for Sunday’s action.
San Antonio Spurs +3.5 (-110) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
The San Antonio Spurs won’t have Victor Wembanyama or Stephon Castle on Sunday, but I think they’re undervalued after they upset the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
San Antonio is now 4-1 against the spread as an underdog, posting an average scoring margin of +10.2 in those games.
The Spurs deserve to be underdogs on the road against Minnesota, but the Timberwolves are just 3-4 against the spread as home favorites and narrowly defeated the Boston Celtics (119-115) on Saturday night.
Now, Minnesota has a quick turnaround against the Spurs, and that hasn’t been good for the Wolves in the 2025-26 campaign. Minnesota is 0-3 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and it’s been shaky as of late, blowing games to the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns despite having late fourth-quarter leads.
The Wolves also allowed Boston to get within a possession after leading by double digits in the fourth quarter. The reason why? Minnesota’s clutch offense has been terrible this season, ranking 24th in the NBA in clutch offensive rating (101.4) and 28th in assist to turnover ratio in the clutch.
I think that helps the Spurs hang around on Sunday night.
