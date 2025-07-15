Jon Rothstein believes Mark Pope's roster building technique will lead to long term success
It's no secret that Mark Pope did an excellent job in year one as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. He took a team that he put together in just a few weeks and took this team to the Sweet 16.
Perhaps a big reason why Pope saw such early success at Kentucky is thanks to the way he goes about putting a roster together.
College basketball expert Jon Rothstein talked about this exact topic on his show yesterday and why Pope's way of putting together a roster is so successful.
Here is what Rothstein had to say about Coach Pope and the way he puts together a roster, "One of the things you have to feel good about if you are a Kentucky fan when it comes to Mark Pope is this, many players in the transfer portal are being evaluated by their overall talent and what they can do from a production standpoint. Mark Pope thinks about putting together a team, he does not look to just try and accumulate talent, and that was reiterated with the way he built Kentucky's roster in his first season. I can tell you this much, he's done it again."
Rothstein is correct in this quote about Pope, as it is clear that the Wildcats' coach looks at each player on his team as a chess piece, and he wants to find a winning strategy.
Coach Pope is a smart basketball coach, but also just a smart person, and this is a big reason why he goes about creating his roster with such strategy.
Coach Pope is a star in the coaching industry, and it is going to pay off with a national title for the Kentucky Wildcats in the future.