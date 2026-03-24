Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are officially done with the 2025-26 season after a Round of 32 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. Now it is time for one of the most exciting parts of the college basketball offseason as fans see which Wildcats will enter the transfer portal and which players Coach Pope will pull out of the transfer portal.

The Wildcats are likely going to lose some players to the transfer portal, but there are a few players from the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball roster that Kentucky can’t see walk out the door. Let’s take a look at two players Kentucky needs to have back next season.

Two players Kentucky can’t lose to the transfer portal

Collin Chandler

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) shoots a three point shot against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The jump from year one to year two for Collin Chandler was quite impressive. This year, Chandler averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 6’5 guard shot 41% from three and was the best three-point shooter on this basketball team. Aside from the matchup with Missouri in the SEC Tournament, Chandler struggled in the postseason, but he was incredible in SEC play. When Chandler played well this season, the Wildcats won more times than not. Chandler needs to be more aggressive for the Wildcats next season shooting the basketball, but if he takes another leap from year two to year three, he could be a 14-15 points per game scorer for Pope’s team next season. Personally, I don’t see a world where Chandler hits the portal, but if he did, it would be a really tough loss for the Wildcats.

Kam Williams

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Kam Williams is a player that some fans might be surprised to see on this list, but his upside is through the roof. Williams was starting to hit his stride this season, right when he went down with his broken foot. Williams averaged six points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist per game for the Wildcats this year. He shot 44.9% from the field and 35.9% from three. While these weren’t the offensive numbers some were hoping for from Williams, he showed flashes of a guy who could average 15 a game next year. Williams was also one of the best defenders on the team this season with his 6’8 frame and long arms. Like Chandler, I don’t see Williams hitting the portal, and I see a big year coming for Williams next season if he does stay in Lexington. Once Williams gets more confident shooting the ball and taking over games, he is going to be a college basketball star.