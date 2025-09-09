Jon Rothstein gives a not so positive injury update on Kentucky star Jayden Quaintance
One of the biggest offseason concerns surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats is the health of Arizona State transfer center Jayden Quaintance. As a true freshman last season, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game before going down with a torn ACL toward the end of the season.
Quaintance went on to have an operation to repair the ACL tear, and now he is on the road to recovery, but it sounds like this is going to take a little while.
Jon Rothstein put out on X that Quaintance has still not been cleared for non-contact work, according to Coach Mark Pope. The reason this is scary for the Wildcats is because the season is set to begin on November 4th.
No one expected Quaintance to be on the floor to start the season, but fans were hoping to see him sooner rather than later. It would be really ideal for the Wildcats if their elite center was on the floor in mid-December, but as long as he is on the floor before the start of SEC play, it will be good for this team.
It would be great if Quaintance was able to get back on the floor a few weeks before SEC play starts, so he can get his feet wet, but this is, without question, up in the air.
Kentucky really needs to get Quaintance back on the floor as soon as possible, knowing he is a player who will average close to a double-double and has a real shot to lead college basketball in blocks per game.
While the Wildcats are waiting on the return of Quaintance Brandon Garrison and Malachi Moreno are going to be the two centers that Coach Pope runs out in non-conference play. Garrison showed flashes of greatness last season, and Moreno is a five-star freshman ready to kick off his college career.
Moreno has put on 20 pounds of muscle since getting to Kentucky, which is a big reason why fans believe he is going to be really good as a freshman.
Quaintance is projected to be a top ten pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so Kentucky needs him on the floor as soon as possible. Hopefully, the next time an update is given on Quaintance, it is more positive because the season is quickly approaching.
When Quaintance is back on the floor, it will be a massive boost for the Wildcats, as he could be the best center in college basketball.