Just how good can sophomore season Malachi Moreno be for Kentucky?

One player that Big Blue Nation has a ton of belief in this season is the Kentucky native, seven-footer Malachi Moreno. Last season as a true freshman, Moreno wasn’t expected to have a large role for the Wildcats, but he went on to be the starting center for this basketball team.

As a true freshman, Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. After the season, the seven-footer went to test the NBA waters, which didn’t have BBN stressed at all. Everyone expected Moreno to be back in Lexington in no time, but he quickly gained a ton of steam among NBA teams.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) lays the ball in against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After a few stressful days for Kentucky fans, Moreno announced that he will be back for his sophomore season playing for the Wildcats, and BBN feels that he is going to have a massive season. A lot of times, players make large freshman-to-sophomore leaps, and that is what will happen with Moreno.

The big offseason goal for Moreno will be to just play the game a little bit more physically. I was impressed last season with his ability to pass the ball, which is very important in the Pope offense. One of the other struggles for Moreno in the postseason last year was catching the ball. Whether grabbing rebounds or feeds into the paint a center has to have good hands, and this is something for Moreno to work on.

If Moreno’s hands improve and he plays the game with a little bit more physicality, he is going to have a monster season for the Wildcats. I believe his minutes are going to take a big jump next season with him closer to 30 per game.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) dribbles the ball against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

I could see a world where Moreno averages 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks per game. If he were to do this, he would be one of the best centers not only in the SEC but in all of college basketball.

Big Blue Nation has a ton of trust that Moreno is going to make that leap this offseason, which would be very massive for the upside of this basketball team. If Moreno is a top three center in the SEC this season, that likely means that the Wildcats are one of the better teams in college basketball. I believe Moreno will turn himself into a first-round pick this season at Kentucky.

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